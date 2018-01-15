Menu

#ohdeer by Gensler

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

An enormous deer piñata will be set up in the 2 St. Clair West lobby, paying tribute to the past inhabitants of the surrounding area, while also creating...

TextText

21 by 2050

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

An educational web tool that teaches users about the plan to fight climate change and how diet plays a role in rising global temperature. ...

TextText

365 Days of Canadian Design

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 27, 2018

Exhibitions

An exhibition of 365 images of contemporary Canadian design taken from a year long investigative project by Joy Charbonneau, featuring...

TextText

365 Pieces of Felt

Jan 10, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018

Window Installations

'365 Pieces of Felt', a series of photographs by Kathryn Walter, will be posted online daily though 2018. Follow @feltstudiomedia to see the broad materiality of felt through...

Text

70 Geary Avenue: Intersection Art & Design

Jan 20, 2018

Events

Geary Avenue is now the new home of Made, Emblem,...

TextText

A Discourse on Perception

Jan 15, 2018 - Feb 15, 2018

Window Installations

Executed as a hybrid of sculpture and painting, Justin Mencel extracts dimension from graphic forms on flat shaped panels. ...

Text

A Mirror's Surface

Jan 19, 2018 - Jan 19, 2018

Exhibitions

In A Mirror's Surface, Alisa Maria Wronski explores our relationship and the perceived appearance of mirrors. Combining non-traditional materials with...

TextText

Abstract By Design

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Abstract by Design features original, multi-media works by Ian Busher and Mark Gleberzon. Both artists have been working on various series exploring the free-form expressive, modular and rigid...

TextText

Alignment

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Alignment is a window installation made primarily of glass and brass, designed and executed by Pasha Moezzi and Silvia Taylor. Alignment creates a facade that both reflects and...

TextText

Amulette

Jan 14, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

In love with the craft, and the process of making, Annie's first outlet of expression was through the form of Visual Arts. That initial form was the spark...

TextText

Analog Shift

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Analog Shift is an interactive display that serves as a promotional tool for Fin, a Seattle based design brand, as well as commentary on virtual reality. Images of...

TextText

Anything But Safe

Jan 17, 2018

Events

A colourful conversation between award winning interiors designer Alexandra Champalimaud, AVENUE ROAD founder Stephan Weishaupt, and a Farrow & Ball colour expert on breaking rules and creating the...

TextText

Après Ski

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

GUILD eyewear presents Après Ski, an exhibition that recalls the style hallmarks of 1980s ski culture and lifestyle. Sparked by the idea of the 'Resort Collection', Après Ski...

TextText

artificial scape / 人造景

Jan 14, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

Artificial Scape is inspired by the peaceful and harmonious moments of nature and asks the audience to take...

TextText

BEAT Annual Leadership Seminar

Jan 20, 2018

Events

BEAT's Annual Leadership Seminar is directed at recent grads and young professionals who intend on practicing architecture, landscape architecture, and...

TextText

Bench for 2

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 31, 2018

Exhibitions

Ryerson School of Interior Design and Drechsel Studio present 'Bench for 2'. The exhibition features a selection of bench prototypes made of Ash wood, designed by 3rd year...

TextText

Beyond the Surface

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Festival Features

Beyond the Surface, explores classical geometry and its potential as a contemporary universal design language through reflecting the unseen. Fractal geometry and...

Text

BikeThin – reshaping the bicycle to fit your world

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

The BikeThin installation by award winning industrial designer, Henry Chong,...

TextText

Boxhaus

Dec 16, 2017 - Jan 31, 2018

Window Installations

An installation by artists and designers Claude Miceli and Jean-Christian Knaff on Dupont street, at Image Foundry. This is the story of ten little cubic birch boxes with...

TextText

Capacity 2018 • Hiatus

Jan 18, 2018 - Feb 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Capacity/Hiatus is the 5th (not-so) annual design exhibition featuring multi-disciplinary projects by Canadian women designers. ...

TextText

Casa Da Mùsica

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Printed with dyes on silk in a cherry wood frame, the Casa da Mùsica is comprised of repeating images and textures fused through memory to suggest the possibility...

TextText

Come Up To My Room

Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Come Up To My Room (#CUTMR) is an alternative design exhibition that provides a platform for experimentation outside the norms of art and design, at the edges between...

TextText

Complexities & Cloth

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 26, 2018

Exhibitions

Complexities & Cloth looks at the detailed process involved in crafting woven textiles, while opening a dialogue with the fabrics...

Text

Considered.ca Launch

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

A new resource for Canadian interior designers, architects, and retailers, Considered makes the latest objects from the leading designers and...

TextText

Constructions of the Everyday at The Bentway

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

The Bentway is a new public space located underneath Toronto's...

TextText

Craft & Design Exhibitions Winter 2018

Jan 13, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018

Exhibitions

Harbourfront Centre is a hub of activity for TO DO...

TextText

Denim Origami

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Meet the mad scientist behind Naked & Famous Denim. Montreal's Brandon Svarc joins us for a night of raw denim origami & textile talk. Our exclusive raw denim...

TextText

Desert Wares

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

'Desert Wares' is an exhibition of homewares that explores the contrasting landscapes of the west coast. The theme explores the variety of shapes and colours that are iconic...

Text

Design Encounters

Jan 20, 2018

Events

Explore design through the cinematic experience—Design Encounters presents a series of short design films, from the experimental to the commercial, at Kilogram Studio. ...

TextText

Designing for Health, Wellness, Action and Destigmatization

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Themed around health and well being, this exhibition displays spatial...

Text

Designing Privacy—The [terms & conditions of] Exchange

Jan 17, 2018 - Jan 19, 2018

Festival Features

Department of Unusual Certainties x Present–Futures are excited to present...

TextText

Diligence and Elegance: The Nature of Japanese Textiles

Jul 12, 2017 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

This exhibition presents over 50 textiles from the TMC's collection...

Text

DWELL

Jan 13, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

DWELL is a collaboration between The Apartment and EVEN Lighting. The space will feature a mix of vintage and modern design elements. Pieces will include small scale vintage furniture...

TextText

e is for Earth

Jan 14, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

Hope Made Visible: a definition for design. The simple question, where does it all go? has led many of us look more closely at the prolific waste issues...

TextText

ELEVATION EXCAVATION

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Pekota elevates contemporary design into portraits of time and space. Multidisciplinary artist Marian Wihak excavates a labyrinth of evocative narratives. ...

TextText

Emerging Designer Exhibition

Nov 28, 2017 - Jan 26, 2018

Exhibitions

An exhibition featuring works by the winners of DX's third-edition of the Emerging Designer Competition. ...

Text

EXHIBITING COLLABORATION: The Crook Factory presents its creative collaborators

Jan 17, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

The Crook Factory is a unique collaborative makerspace. Come meet...

TextText

Finding Niña

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Soonness, a Toronto-based artist with Korean roots will create a flower forest window installation, to add some fantasy to the city, and challenge the public to find hidden...

TextText

Flotsam Particulates

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Drawing on souvenirs, memorabilia, architectural fragments, and objects as talismans, 'Flotsam Particles' is a collection of relics of the utopian...

TextText

Framed Quill Art on Birch Bark

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Porcupine quills d

TextText

fringe matter

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

fringe matter is fluid, constantly becoming, a sense of the familiar fostering a relationship between it and viewer. It is through the slow unfolding of the banal material...

TextText

From the Spoon to the City

Jan 18, 2018

Events

At Giannone Petricone, we relish in the creativity of the bespoke details of each piece, building, and urban fabric....

TextText

Future Legacies: Design for Canada’s Next 150 Years

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Future Legacies is a re-evaluation of the Canadian national project,...

Text

Glow

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Exhibition of work from Lorna Livey’s Glow series. These mixed media pieces are atmospheric abstractions initially inspired by the compressed bands of colour seen from airplane windows. The...

Text

GLOW

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

GLOW is a dynamic art installation that creatively explores the subtleties of light and shadow using luminescent cord. Centered on an elevated lantern, the luminous cord is arrayed...

TextText

Hacking Black Futures

Jan 17, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

The Hacking Black Futures exhibition presents design speculations on Black-centric societies that are devoid of oppression, discrimination, and systemic racism. ...

TextText

hollis+morris

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

hollis+morris is launching their first showroom open to the public. Located just north of the Junction, you can find all of the latest furniture and lighting installations. You...

TextText

Hookup

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

The installation ‘Hookup’ subverts the typical swing-set by linking each seat to it’s neighbour. In this way, the movement of any one participant directly affects all others providing...

TextText

I COULD’VE MADE THAT

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

‘I COULD’VE MADE THAT’ has been uttered by us all. This installation presents the two states of that reality, ‘I...

TextText

Ideas Forum on Matter

Jan 21, 2018

TO DO Projects

As a complement to the exhibition ‘Matter’, TO DO and the Toronto Society of Architects present an Ideas Forum on...

TextText

IDS Toronto

Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

During one three-day weekend each January, the Interior Design Show shapes the industry for the year to come – in North America and beyond. ...

TextText

IIDEX Woodshop

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 19, 2018

Exhibitions

IIDEX Woodshop brings together innovative design prototypes made from wood from urban trees that collectively raise awareness about the effective stewardship of wood while promoting small to medium-sized...

Text

Important 20th Century Design

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Porch Modern is a magical space containing Canada’s most impressive collection of Mid-20th Century Design. While it is a working...

TextText

In Place

Jan 13, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018

Exhibitions

‘In Place’ takes the UK-based practice of Aberrant Architecture as a focus and departure point for a group exhibition with four practices that share similar interests, processes, and...

TextText

Infill

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

‘Infill’ is a series of small sculptures made in 2015. Miniature scaffolding surrounds building debris scavenged from Tommy Thompson Park – the man-made peninsula, also known as the...

TextText

INGOT Barstools

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

This stool is named for its earthy elements and ingot-shaped legs. Made of hard White Oak, elemental Brass, and topped with authentic Harris Tweed, each part of this...

TextText

Innovation in Craft & Design

Jan 20, 2018

Events

This salon conversation invites designers working with skilled artisanal producers across the world to discuss the potential that craft industries...

TextText

Integral Man Film Screening & Panel Discussion

Jan 21, 2018

Events

Dr. James Stewart, the most published mathematician since Euclid, worked...

TextText

Le Grand Mobile

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Miloshka is a local brand, which is aimed at promoting modern and sustainable design for kids. “Geometric order at play” is the underlining principle of Miloshka’s design practice,...

Text

Light Up Other Peoples’ Brains

Jan 19, 2018

Events

Imagine you could reach into another person’s brain and change the way they feel about the world. What would you...

TextText

Lineage

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Lineage presents three chairs, and one chair. They are linked by a common history, share similar design elements, and they all provide a place to sit. Yet, each...

TextText

Little Grotesques

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Eew-Ooh is a collective of architecture students investigating what the term grotesque means today. As a part of this exploration, we have designed a series of small usable...

TextText

Local Meets Edgy: Schön Studio custom bicycles etcetera

Dec 1, 2017 - Feb 28, 2018

Exhibitions

Danielle Schön is a welder with a creative eye and...

TextText

Lost Experiments Kept Between Teeth

Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Stephanie Flowers uses the material exploration of porcelain and colour as a metaphor between the body, its fragility, and plasticity....

TextText

LOVE DESIGN Party

Jan 20, 2018

Events

Love Design Party is the official celebration for #CUTMR2018 and closing party for the Toronto Design Offsite Festival. ...

Text

Mackenzie House: Private Spaces as Public Spaces

Jan 20, 2018

Events

Ryerson University School of Interior Design students explore the concept...

Text

Making Faces 2

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Making Faces 2 is a sculptural project consisting of a series of wooden hockey goalie masks representing the 1967 NHL expansion teams. ...

Text

Material Witness

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Material Witness is an installation of drawings and sculptures that conceptually explores our understanding of shadows while examining the ecological networks of living and non-living matter. ...

TextText

Matter

Jan 15, 2018 - Feb 24, 2018

Exhibitions

‘Matter’ is an exhibition that explores acts of material transformation and change through works in wood, paper-rock, Styrofoam, stone, metal, ash, ceramic, reclaimed plastic, concrete, and film. ...

TextText

Mobility

Jan 17, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

“Mobility” is the result of a one week project in the Craft and Design Program at Sheridan College. Interdisciplinary groups made up from the ceramics, furniture, textiles, glass,...

Text

More like the Weather

Jan 16, 2018 - Feb 3, 2018

Exhibitions

More like the Weather presents a new series of compositional vases by Mercury Bureau. The elements of the vases—two distinct...

Text

Mountain Fold

Jan 13, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018

Exhibitions

This installation sees fragile glass carefully folded and shaped like a vernacular file folder, then hung in suspended animation in a floor-to-ceiling installation. Drawing upon origami as inspiration,...

TextText

Museum of Contemporary Work

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

An exhibit highlighting artifacts from the past, present and future of work. The objects, both real and fictional, tell stories...

TextText

Nebula

Jan 2, 2018 - Feb 28, 2018

Window Installations

Rana Malik’s studio practice techniques focus heavily on narrative, material study and fabrication. She is concerned with the event of a place, the anatomy of a space and...

TextText

Nubo Light

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Nubo lamp has a bulbous, undulating, and pulsing shape. Its dreamy contours project iridescent colours. Created by the design collective Svima, the lamp merges computational design with polychromatic...

TextText

Oasis Skateboard Factory x Chief Lady Bird & Monique Aura

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Artists Monique Aura and Chief Ladybird in collaboration with students...

TextText

Obsolete

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

Obsolete features new work from 7 furniture designers. The participants bring new life to a series of antiquated furniture. Application of contemporary practices to outdated objects results in...

TextText

OCADU x YSM [Regent Park] : Elevation Through Creative Collaboration

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

In a collaboration between OCAD University and the Yonge Street...

Text

OFF COURSE

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Students from the Industrial Design and Graphic Design programs at OCAD University feature self-authored work in progress through print, prototypes, and full scale models. ...

TextText

On Now at the Aga Khan Museum — Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art from the Bruschettini Collection

Sep 23, 2017 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

The Bruschettini Collection is renowned worldwide for its fine arts...

TextText

Outside the Box

Jan 13, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018

Exhibitions

Shipped across the country in Bankers boxes, this exhibition presents a dozen distinct national and international showcases. Working with local correspondents, each box includes original works from local...

TextText

OXVC

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018

Window Installations

This ceramic-based installation showcases an array of pieces from the Objects by Victoria Chin collection. Inspired by the interplay between geometric forms, each object celebrates the materiality and...

TextText

Pet Objects, or, Frustrated Individuals

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Candle holders. Plant containers. Match cradles. So loyal and generous, day after day. Making the unrepeatable object infinitely repeatable and infinitely...

TextText

Phase Change

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

By reinterpreting handwoven blanket patterns with unconventional materials, I aim to cloak urban spaces. Through window display and lookbook imagery, the action of draping natural and industrial spaces...

Text

Place and Thing

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 31, 2018

Festival Features

‘Place & Thing’ presents a striking installation at Aesop Queen Street West. Conceived by MSDS Studio, the display features a series of custom lighting objects in mixed materials,...

Text

Place and Thing

Jan 18, 2018

Events

‘Place & Thing’ presents a striking installation at Aesop Queen Street West. Conceived by MSDS Studio, the display features a series of custom lighting objects in mixed materials,...

TextText

Plant Diaspora

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Plant Diaspora presents a collection of relationships, memories, connections and symbols in the form of everyday exotic houseplants, tracing a history of colonization, immigration and homeland through a...

Text

Powering Your Creative Business – Notion Manufacturing

Jan 16, 2018

Events

Join us for an evening tour of our modern maker...

Text

PULP: Paper Art Party 2018

Jan 20, 2018

Events

PULP: Paper Art Party 2018 is our 6th annual paper art party! An evening combining installation art, live music, dancing,...

Text

Rugs!

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

MADE presents Rugs! New work by Liz Eeuwes Studio in collaboration with artist Sara Pearson, and Watson Soule (Jana Watson & Nico Soule). Both teams bring years of...

TextText

Second Life by superkül

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Through a series of curated images, this installation presents construction waste reframed as opportunity. As part of a larger strategy...

Text

Slime Mould – Green Networking in Designing Cities

Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

An exhibition analysing connections within the city, and the current...

TextText

Smashing Barriers, Creating Vision

Jan 16, 2018

Events

Celebrate the culture of blindness, as we create our vision for the future for changing what it means to be...

TextText

SparK Series

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Showcasing Atomic Design’s latest in-house custom made light fixtures. SparK lighting owes its beautiful lustre to the unique hand burnishing process applied to the brass. ...

TextText

speaking the dialect of trees

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

ondulé weave openwork textiles: linen, kakishibu dye ...

TextText

SPOT LAMP

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Every person becomes a performer and every performer needs a spotlight. Spot Lamp is a motion tracking table lamp that pans from left to right, tracking the people...

TextText

Street Flowers

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Street Flowers is a textile installation celebrating the flowers all around us in the city. ...

TextText

Sweet Sin City

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018

Window Installations

Craving that sugar high? Sin City explores our cravings for sweet treats and cultural obsession with dessert. We mask our sugar dependency with rainbow colours, swirling frosting and...

TextText

Tables, Chairs, and Other Unrelated Objects

Jan 5, 2018 - Feb 4, 2018

Exhibitions

TC&OUO is an annual exhibition of furniture created by the...

Text

TAC (Total Allowable Catch)

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

TAC or Total Allowable Catch is a bench/ catch-all made using solid walnut and Danish cord. This piece was designed...

TextText

The Future of 3D Printed Fashion

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

STEFANAKOU is an interdisciplinary studio that connects emerging technologies with fashion through projects. At STEFANAKOU we explore new avenues of...

TextText

The Future of Work: The Body, The Building, The City

Jan 17, 2018

Events

A forum engaging the topic of the future of work...

TextText

The Institute without Boundaries 15th Anniversary Party & TO DO Exhibit

Jan 20, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

The IwB is celebrating its 15th anniversary! Join...

TextText

The Scent Game – Scent | Story | Design |

Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018

Exhibitions

The Scent Game questions one to re-imagine design from an...

TextText

The Series Five Totems: A Composition

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

An arrangement of Day’s Series 5 Totems. Spread across the top of two plinths, they reach up to the sky...

TextText

The Space Between by IBI Group

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

This installation explores the positive attributes of “the space between,” and how these attributes may manifest in physical form. Our...

TextText

The Toronto Using Urban Wood Forum

Jan 16, 2018

Events

Fallen urban trees represents an untapped opportunity in fighting climate change while creating local economic opportunities for green builders and...

TextText

Thread

Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

Stephen Redlich and Martine Côté share ideas and viewpoints, and thought it would be an interesting challenge to thread their respective work together in a concept. ...

Text

TO DO Festival Party

Jan 15, 2018

TO DO Projects

Mix and mingle with Toronto’s art and design community at the #TODO18 Festival Party! Enjoy the sounds of DJs Joe...

TextText

TO DO or Die Party

Jan 19, 2018

TO DO Projects

Get hot and sweaty at TO DO’s first dance party: TO DO or Die. Dance the night away to the beats of DJs Joe Blow + Fly Lady...

TextText

TO DO Talks Symposium: Designing the Future of Work

Jan 20, 2018

TO DO Projects

TO DO’s third annual symposium brings 12 multidisciplinary experts into...

TextText

TO DO Talks: Aberrant Architecture

Jan 19, 2018

TO DO Projects

In this talk, Aberrant Architecture founders David Chambers and Kevin Haley will discuss their multidisciplinary practice with friend and past...

TextText

TO DO Talks: Undo Toronto

Jan 16, 2018

TO DO Projects

You are bestowed the power to go back in time and undo one thing about Toronto, what would it be?...

TextText

TO DO Tours: Creating Communities Through Art

Jan 20, 2018

TO DO Projects

Join us for a tour of architect-designed lobby installations at...

Text

TO DO Tours: Geary Avenue

Jan 21, 2018

TO DO Projects

TO DO Tours offer festival attendees the unique opportunity to explore creative spaces not often available to the public. This...

TextText

Traces

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

“Traces” is a sculptural installation that utilizes the unwoven and obscured imagery of over 30 deconstructed landscape paintings on copper, to examine the imprint of coastal weather conditions...

TextText

U [can] 2

Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 19, 2018

Exhibitions

Join a two-day IKEA Hacking extravaganza! Come see Designer IKEA Hacks and let’s ponder the Future of Furniture Design together. ...

TextText

Useful/ Useless

Jan 18, 2018 - Feb 12, 2018

Exhibitions

Useful/ Useless is an exploration of material and form. By sampling contemporary furniture tropes, Hamilton Holmes has pushed the boundaries of recognized form into objects that may be...

TextText

We Hope You Enjoy Your Stay

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

A delightful world of illustration that brings you charms and warmth and gives you tons of reasons to love being...

Text

Wood Quilt

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

The Wood Quilt is a unique art piece designed for the modern home. A single tile makes a beautiful statement, as does a grouping of multiple tiles to...

TextText

Work/Life

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Exhibitions

‘Work/Life’ is an exhibition that explores fresh and original housewares and working products for contemporary life, showcasing the work of eight Canadian designers and studios. ...

TextText

Xpace Cultural Centre January Exhibitions

Jan 12, 2018 - Feb 10, 2018

Exhibitions

Xpace Cultural Centre presents a new series of exhibitions. ...

TextText

Zip Tie Tapestry

Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Window Installations

Zip Tie Tapestry is an exploration of traditional textile techniques using unconventional materials. This tapestry is created using hundreds of colourful zip ties in an organized pattern on...

