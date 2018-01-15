Menu
January 15-21, 2018
Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
Exhibitions
An enormous deer piñata will be set up in the 2 St. Clair West lobby, paying tribute to the past inhabitants of the surrounding area, while also creating...
Window Installations
An educational web tool that teaches users about the plan to fight climate change and how diet plays a role in rising global temperature.
Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 27, 2018
An exhibition of 365 images of contemporary Canadian design taken from a year long investigative project by Joy Charbonneau, featuring...
Jan 10, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018
‘365 Pieces of Felt’, a series of photographs by Kathryn Walter, will be posted online daily though 2018. Follow @feltstudiomedia to see the broad materiality of felt through...
Text
Jan 20, 2018
Events
Geary Avenue is now the new home of Made, Emblem,...
Jan 15, 2018 - Feb 15, 2018
Executed as a hybrid of sculpture and painting, Justin Mencel extracts dimension from graphic forms on flat shaped panels.
Jan 19, 2018 - Jan 19, 2018
In A Mirror’s Surface, Alisa Maria Wronski explores our relationship and the perceived appearance of mirrors. Combining non-traditional materials with...
Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
Abstract by Design features original, multi-media works by Ian Busher and Mark Gleberzon. Both artists have been working on various series exploring the free-form expressive, modular and rigid...
Alignment is a window installation made primarily of glass and brass, designed and executed by Pasha Moezzi and Silvia Taylor. Alignment creates a facade that both reflects and...
Jan 14, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
In love with the craft, and the process of making, Annie’s first outlet of expression was through the form of Visual Arts. That initial form was the spark...
Analog Shift is an interactive display that serves as a promotional tool for Fin, a Seattle based design brand, as well as commentary on virtual reality. Images of...
Jan 17, 2018
A colourful conversation between award winning interiors designer Alexandra Champalimaud, AVENUE ROAD founder Stephan Weishaupt, and a Farrow & Ball colour expert on breaking rules and creating the...
Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018
GUILD eyewear presents Après Ski, an exhibition that recalls the style hallmarks of 1980s ski culture and lifestyle. Sparked by the idea of the ‘Resort Collection’, Après Ski...
Jan 14, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018
Artificial Scape is inspired by the peaceful and harmonious moments of nature and asks the audience to take...
BEAT’s Annual Leadership Seminar is directed at recent grads and young professionals who intend on practicing architecture, landscape architecture, and...
Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 31, 2018
Ryerson School of Interior Design and Drechsel Studio present ‘Bench for 2’. The exhibition features a selection of bench prototypes made of Ash wood, designed by 3rd year...
Festival Features
Beyond the Surface, explores classical geometry and its potential as a contemporary universal design language through reflecting the unseen. Fractal geometry and...
The BikeThin installation by award winning industrial designer, Henry Chong,...
Dec 16, 2017 - Jan 31, 2018
An installation by artists and designers Claude Miceli and Jean-Christian Knaff on Dupont street, at Image Foundry. This is the story of ten little cubic birch boxes with...
Jan 18, 2018 - Feb 21, 2018
Capacity/Hiatus is the 5th (not-so) annual design exhibition featuring multi-disciplinary projects by Canadian women designers.
Printed with dyes on silk in a cherry wood frame, the Casa da Mùsica is comprised of repeating images and textures fused through memory to suggest the possibility...
Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
Come Up To My Room (#CUTMR) is an alternative design exhibition that provides a platform for experimentation outside the norms of art and design, at the edges between...
Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 26, 2018
Complexities & Cloth looks at the detailed process involved in crafting woven textiles, while opening a dialogue with the fabrics...
A new resource for Canadian interior designers, architects, and retailers, Considered makes the latest objects from the leading designers and...
The Bentway is a new public space located underneath Toronto’s...
Jan 13, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018
Harbourfront Centre is a hub of activity for TO DO...
Meet the mad scientist behind Naked & Famous Denim. Montreal’s Brandon Svarc joins us for a night of raw denim origami & textile talk. Our exclusive raw denim...
‘Desert Wares’ is an exhibition of homewares that explores the contrasting landscapes of the west coast. The theme explores the variety of shapes and colours that are iconic...
Explore design through the cinematic experience—Design Encounters presents a series of short design films, from the experimental to the commercial, at Kilogram Studio.
Themed around health and well being, this exhibition displays spatial...
Jan 17, 2018 - Jan 19, 2018
Department of Unusual Certainties x Present–Futures are excited to present...
Jul 12, 2017 - Jan 21, 2018
This exhibition presents over 50 textiles from the TMC’s collection...
Jan 13, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
DWELL is a collaboration between The Apartment and EVEN Lighting. The space will feature a mix of vintage and modern design elements. Pieces will include small scale vintage furniture...
Hope Made Visible: a definition for design. The simple question, where does it all go? has led many of us look more closely at the prolific waste issues...
Pekota elevates contemporary design into portraits of time and space. Multidisciplinary artist Marian Wihak excavates a labyrinth of evocative narratives.
Nov 28, 2017 - Jan 26, 2018
An exhibition featuring works by the winners of DX’s third-edition of the Emerging Designer Competition.
Jan 17, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018
The Crook Factory is a unique collaborative makerspace. Come meet...
Soonness, a Toronto-based artist with Korean roots will create a flower forest window installation, to add some fantasy to the city, and challenge the public to find hidden...
Drawing on souvenirs, memorabilia, architectural fragments, and objects as talismans, ‘Flotsam Particles’ is a collection of relics of the utopian...
Porcupine quills dyed on birch bark. Traditional style patterns and newly created patterns that enhance Ojibway styles in Quillwork.
fringe matter is fluid, constantly becoming, a sense of the familiar fostering a relationship between it and viewer. It is through the slow unfolding of the banal material...
Jan 18, 2018
At Giannone Petricone, we relish in the creativity of the bespoke details of each piece, building, and urban fabric....
Future Legacies is a re-evaluation of the Canadian national project,...
Exhibition of work from Lorna Livey’s Glow series. These mixed media pieces are atmospheric abstractions initially inspired by the compressed bands of colour seen from airplane windows. The...
GLOW is a dynamic art installation that creatively explores the subtleties of light and shadow using luminescent cord. Centered on an elevated lantern, the luminous cord is arrayed...
Jan 17, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
The Hacking Black Futures exhibition presents design speculations on Black-centric societies that are devoid of oppression, discrimination, and systemic racism.
hollis+morris is launching their first showroom open to the public. Located just north of the Junction, you can find all of the latest furniture and lighting installations. You...
The installation ‘Hookup’ subverts the typical swing-set by linking each seat to it’s neighbour. In this way, the movement of any one participant directly affects all others providing...
‘I COULD’VE MADE THAT’ has been uttered by us all. This installation presents the two states of that reality, ‘I...
Jan 21, 2018
TO DO Projects
As a complement to the exhibition ‘Matter’, TO DO and the Toronto Society of Architects present an Ideas Forum on...
During one three-day weekend each January, the Interior Design Show shapes the industry for the year to come – in North America and beyond.
Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 19, 2018
IIDEX Woodshop brings together innovative design prototypes made from wood from urban trees that collectively raise awareness about the effective stewardship of wood while promoting small to medium-sized...
Porch Modern is a magical space containing Canada’s most impressive collection of Mid-20th Century Design. While it is a working...
Jan 13, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018
‘In Place’ takes the UK-based practice of Aberrant Architecture as a focus and departure point for a group exhibition with four practices that share similar interests, processes, and...
‘Infill’ is a series of small sculptures made in 2015. Miniature scaffolding surrounds building debris scavenged from Tommy Thompson Park – the man-made peninsula, also known as the...
This stool is named for its earthy elements and ingot-shaped legs. Made of hard White Oak, elemental Brass, and topped with authentic Harris Tweed, each part of this...
This salon conversation invites designers working with skilled artisanal producers across the world to discuss the potential that craft industries...
Dr. James Stewart, the most published mathematician since Euclid, worked...
Miloshka is a local brand, which is aimed at promoting modern and sustainable design for kids. “Geometric order at play” is the underlining principle of Miloshka’s design practice,...
Jan 19, 2018
Imagine you could reach into another person’s brain and change the way they feel about the world. What would you...
Lineage presents three chairs, and one chair. They are linked by a common history, share similar design elements, and they all provide a place to sit. Yet, each...
Eew-Ooh is a collective of architecture students investigating what the term grotesque means today. As a part of this exploration, we have designed a series of small usable...
Dec 1, 2017 - Feb 28, 2018
Danielle Schön is a welder with a creative eye and...
Stephanie Flowers uses the material exploration of porcelain and colour as a metaphor between the body, its fragility, and plasticity....
Love Design Party is the official celebration for #CUTMR2018 and closing party for the Toronto Design Offsite Festival.
Ryerson University School of Interior Design students explore the concept...
Making Faces 2 is a sculptural project consisting of a series of wooden hockey goalie masks representing the 1967 NHL expansion teams.
Material Witness is an installation of drawings and sculptures that conceptually explores our understanding of shadows while examining the ecological networks of living and non-living matter.
Jan 15, 2018 - Feb 24, 2018
‘Matter’ is an exhibition that explores acts of material transformation and change through works in wood, paper-rock, Styrofoam, stone, metal, ash, ceramic, reclaimed plastic, concrete, and film.
“Mobility” is the result of a one week project in the Craft and Design Program at Sheridan College. Interdisciplinary groups made up from the ceramics, furniture, textiles, glass,...
Jan 16, 2018 - Feb 3, 2018
More like the Weather presents a new series of compositional vases by Mercury Bureau. The elements of the vases—two distinct...
This installation sees fragile glass carefully folded and shaped like a vernacular file folder, then hung in suspended animation in a floor-to-ceiling installation. Drawing upon origami as inspiration,...
An exhibit highlighting artifacts from the past, present and future of work. The objects, both real and fictional, tell stories...
Jan 2, 2018 - Feb 28, 2018
Rana Malik’s studio practice techniques focus heavily on narrative, material study and fabrication. She is concerned with the event of a place, the anatomy of a space and...
Nubo lamp has a bulbous, undulating, and pulsing shape. Its dreamy contours project iridescent colours. Created by the design collective Svima, the lamp merges computational design with polychromatic...
Artists Monique Aura and Chief Ladybird in collaboration with students...
Jan 16, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018
Obsolete features new work from 7 furniture designers. The participants bring new life to a series of antiquated furniture. Application of contemporary practices to outdated objects results in...
In a collaboration between OCAD University and the Yonge Street...
Students from the Industrial Design and Graphic Design programs at OCAD University feature self-authored work in progress through print, prototypes, and full scale models.
Sep 23, 2017 - Jan 21, 2018
The Bruschettini Collection is renowned worldwide for its fine arts...
Shipped across the country in Bankers boxes, this exhibition presents a dozen distinct national and international showcases. Working with local correspondents, each box includes original works from local...
Jan 15, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018
This ceramic-based installation showcases an array of pieces from the Objects by Victoria Chin collection. Inspired by the interplay between geometric forms, each object celebrates the materiality and...
Candle holders. Plant containers. Match cradles. So loyal and generous, day after day.
Making the unrepeatable object infinitely repeatable and infinitely...
By reinterpreting handwoven blanket patterns with unconventional materials, I aim to cloak urban spaces. Through window display and lookbook imagery, the action of draping natural and industrial spaces...
‘Place & Thing’ presents a striking installation at Aesop Queen Street West. Conceived by MSDS Studio, the display features a series of custom lighting objects in mixed materials,...
Plant Diaspora presents a collection of relationships, memories, connections and symbols in the form of everyday exotic houseplants, tracing a history of colonization, immigration and homeland through a...
Jan 16, 2018
Join us for an evening tour of our modern maker...
PULP: Paper Art Party 2018 is our 6th annual paper art party! An evening combining installation art, live music, dancing,...
MADE presents Rugs! New work by Liz Eeuwes Studio in collaboration with artist Sara Pearson, and Watson Soule (Jana Watson & Nico Soule). Both teams bring years of...
Through a series of curated images, this installation presents construction waste reframed as opportunity. As part of a larger strategy...
An exhibition analysing connections within the city, and the current...
Celebrate the culture of blindness, as we create our vision for the future for changing what it means to be...
Showcasing Atomic Design’s latest in-house custom made light fixtures. SparK lighting owes its beautiful lustre to the unique hand burnishing process applied to the brass.
ondulé weave openwork textiles: linen, kakishibu dye
Every person becomes a performer and every performer needs a spotlight. Spot Lamp is a motion tracking table lamp that pans from left to right, tracking the people...
Street Flowers is a textile installation celebrating the flowers all around us in the city.
Craving that sugar high? Sin City explores our cravings for sweet treats and cultural obsession with dessert. We mask our sugar dependency with rainbow colours, swirling frosting and...
Jan 5, 2018 - Feb 4, 2018
TC&OUO is an annual exhibition of furniture created by the...
TAC or Total Allowable Catch is a bench/ catch-all made using solid walnut and Danish cord. This piece was designed...
STEFANAKOU is an interdisciplinary studio that connects emerging technologies with fashion through projects. At STEFANAKOU we explore new avenues of...
A forum engaging the topic of the future of work...
Jan 20, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018
The IwB is celebrating its 15th anniversary! Join...
Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 20, 2018
The Scent Game questions one to re-imagine design from an...
An arrangement of Day’s Series 5 Totems. Spread across the top of two plinths, they reach up to the sky...
This installation explores the positive attributes of “the space between,” and how these attributes may manifest in physical form. Our...
Fallen urban trees represents an untapped opportunity in fighting climate change while creating local economic opportunities for green builders and...
Stephen Redlich and Martine Côté share ideas and viewpoints, and thought it would be an interesting challenge to thread their respective work together in a concept.
Jan 15, 2018
Mix and mingle with Toronto’s art and design community at the #TODO18 Festival Party! Enjoy the sounds of DJs Joe...
Get hot and sweaty at TO DO’s first dance party: TO DO or Die. Dance the night away to the beats of DJs Joe Blow + Fly Lady...
TO DO’s third annual symposium brings 12 multidisciplinary experts into...
In this talk, Aberrant Architecture founders David Chambers and Kevin Haley will discuss their multidisciplinary practice with friend and past...
You are bestowed the power to go back in time and undo one thing about Toronto, what would it be?...
Join us for a tour of architect-designed lobby installations at...
TO DO Tours offer festival attendees the unique opportunity to explore creative spaces not often available to the public. This...
“Traces” is a sculptural installation that utilizes the unwoven and obscured imagery of over 30 deconstructed landscape paintings on copper, to examine the imprint of coastal weather conditions...
Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 19, 2018
Join a two-day IKEA Hacking extravaganza! Come see Designer IKEA Hacks and let’s ponder the Future of Furniture Design together.
Jan 18, 2018 - Feb 12, 2018
Useful/ Useless is an exploration of material and form. By sampling contemporary furniture tropes, Hamilton Holmes has pushed the boundaries of recognized form into objects that may be...
A delightful world of illustration that brings you charms and warmth and gives you tons of reasons to love being...
The Wood Quilt is a unique art piece designed for the modern home. A single tile makes a beautiful statement, as does a grouping of multiple tiles to...
‘Work/Life’ is an exhibition that explores fresh and original housewares and working products for contemporary life, showcasing the work of eight Canadian designers and studios.
Jan 12, 2018 - Feb 10, 2018
Xpace Cultural Centre presents a new series of exhibitions.
Zip Tie Tapestry is an exploration of traditional textile techniques using unconventional materials. This tapestry is created using hundreds of colourful zip ties in an organized pattern on...
Opening Reception & Talk: Tue, Jan 16, 6-8pm
Installations Tour: Sat, Jan 20, 11am-noon
2 St. Clair Avenue West
1447 Dundas Street West
Opening Reception: Tue, Jan 16, 6-9pm
180 Shaw Street, Toronto, ON
Reception and meet the artist: Sun, Jan 21, 2-5pm
1092 Queen Street West
70-72 Geary Avenue
585 Dundas Street West
Opening Reception: Fri, Jan 19, 7-11pm
Unit 122, Shank Street, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Thu, Jan 18, 7-9pm
1 Wiltshire Avenue, Unit #131
752 Queen Street West
719 Queen Street West
180 Shaw Street
415 Eastern Avenue
Closing Reception: Sat, Jan 20, 6-9pm
346 Westmoreland Avenue, Unit 105B
Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 13, 6-10pm
64 Miller Street
Toronto, ON
585 Dundas Street East
Opening Reception: Tue, Jan 16, VIP 6-7pm, Public 7-9pm
150 King Street East
1036 Queen Street West,
Toronto, ON
926 College Street West
Toronto, ON
1581 Dupont Street
Media Preview: Thu, Jan 18, 4-8pm
Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 20, 6-10pm
1214 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
188 Strachan Ave, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 20, 7-10pm
After Party: Sat, Jan 20, 10pm-2am
180 Shaw Street
1081 Queen St. West
250 Fort York Blvd
Opening reception: Fri, Jan 19, 7-10pm
235 Queens Quay West
Opening Reception: Tue, Jan 16, 7-10pm
2949 Dundas Street West
1048 Queen Street West
Opening reception: Sat, Jan 20, 5pm-7pm
175 Lisgar Street, Toronto, ON
Opening: Tue, Jan 16, 5-7pm
100 McCaul Street, Toronto, ON
Toronto, ON
Lecture: The Ikat Robozo from Mexic, Wed, Jan 17, 6:30-8:30pm
Gallery Tour: A Special Evening Marta Turok, Thu, Jan 18, 6-7:30pm
55 Centre Avenue, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 13, 11am-8pm
718 Gerrard Street East
Opening Reception: Sun, Jan 14, 7-10pm
750 Lake Shore Blvd East, Unit 2
Opening Reception & Poetry Reading: Tue, Jan 16, 6-9pm
406 Pacific Avenue, Toronto, ON
234 Bay Street
PechaKucha Night: Sat, Jan 20, 8-10pm
Closing Party: Sat, Jan 20, 10pm-midnight
71 Pelham Avenue
33 Harbour Square #202
401 Richmond Street West
386 Pacific Avenue
Toronto, ON
679 Queen Street West
57 Adelaide Street East, Toronto, ON
32 Camden Street
Opening reception: Wed, Jan 17, 6-9pm
2104 Dundas Street West
Opening Reception: Sun, Jan 14, 7-9pm
1426 Bloor Street West
Media preview: Mon, Jan 15, 10am-12pm
Opening reception: Wed, Jan 17, 6pm-9pm
19 Brock Avenue, Toronto, ON
TBA
686 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
255 Front Street West
The Toronto Using Urban Wood Forum: Tue, Jan 16, 6-9pm
Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 20, 6pm-10pm
344 Westmoreland Avenue North
Public Reception: Friday, January 19, 7-10pm
Public Talk: Friday, January 19, 7:30-9pm [click here for more info]
2919 Dundas Street West
1491 Dundas St West
C536-43 Hanna Avenue
795 Queen Street West
980 Dufferin Street, 2nd Floor
Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 20, 7-10pm
1702 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
1094 Yonge Street
Opening reception: Thu, Jan 18, 7-10pm
80 Gladstone Avenue, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Thu, Jan 18, 7-11pm
255 Front Street West, Toronto, ON
1214 Queen Street West
82 Bond Street, Toronto, ON
1659 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON
Talk & Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 20, 2-4pm
1010 Queen Street West
Ideas Forum on Matter: Sun, Jan 21, 1-3pm @ The Gladstone Hotel Ballroom
401 Richmond Street West, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Wed, Jan 17, 6-9pm
1249 Dundas Street West
Opening reception: Tues, Jan 16, 7-10pm
1087 Bathurst Street
1106 Queen Street West, 2nd Floor
Opening Reception: TBA
853 College Street
827 Dundas Street West
1669 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON
Reception: Thu, Jan 18, 7-11pm
306 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, ON
Lecture: Creative Algorithms: From Islamic Art to Digital Media, Sun, Nov 19, 2–4 pm (see below for details)
77 Wynford Drive
Public Reception: Friday, January 19, 7-10pm
1174 Queen Street West
223 Carlton Street
1374 Queen Street West
Event: Thu, Jan 18, 7 – 9pm.
880 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
359 Keele Street
2738 Dundas Street West
584 College St, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 20, 5-8PM
70 Geary Avenue, Toronto, ON
40 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Thu, Jan 18, 6:30-10:30pm
58 Stewart Street, Toronto, ON
1525 Yonge Street
965 Queen Street West
1232 College Street
1840 Danforth Avenue
1518 Dundas Street, Toronto, ON
145 Tecumseth Street
Opening Reception at Daniels Spectrum: Thu, Jan 18, 6-9pm
Opening Reception at Ignite Gallery: Sat, Jan 20, 6-10pm
Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas Street East
353 College Street, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Sat, Jan 20, 6pm-midnight
230 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON
1075 Queen Street East
18 Rack House Mews
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Reception | Meet the artists : Sat, Jan 20, 4-9 pm
652 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, ON
267 Niagara Street,Toronto, ON
1197 Dundas Street West
290 Adelaide Street East, Toronto, ON
Reception runs 6-8pm
Talk starts at 7pm
55 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON
Free, but requires RSVP
2 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON
Opening reception: Tue, Jan 16, 7-10pm
973 Bloor Street West
Talk: Thu, Jan 18, 3-5pm
Talk: Fri, Jan 19, 1-3pm
Workshop: Fri, Jan 19, 3:30-5pm
See below for descriptions
1 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive, Etobicoke, ON
Opening Reception: Tue, Jan 16, 6-8pm
2988 Dundas Street West
Opening Reception: Mon, Jan 15, 7-9pm
Closing Reception: Fri, Jan 19, 7-9pm
4 Carlaw Avenue, Unit #7
78 Ossington Avenue
Opening Reception: Wed, Jan 17, 6-9pm (RSVP required)
165 John Street, Toronto, ON
Opening Reception: Fri, Jan 12, 7-10pm
303 Landsdowne Avenue, Unit 2
